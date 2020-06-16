Odisha Reports 108 COVID19 Cases, Tally Crosses 4100 Mark

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 108 new COVID19 positive cases in the last  24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations Department on Monday via a tweet.

With the detection of the 108 fresh cases, the number of positive cases in the State reached the 4100 mark. Till now 4163 people have been tested positive for COVID19 in Odisha.

Out of the 108 new COVID19 affected persons, 95 cases have been detected from quarantine centers whereas 13 are local contact cases.

The district-wise division in Odisha is as follows:

1. Malkangiri: 21

2. Keonjhar: 5

3. Khordha: 7

4. Kendrapara: 9

5. Angul: 1

6. Balasore: 4

7. Cuttack: 1

8. Jagatsinghpur: 9

9. Ganjam: 8

10. Puri: 15

11. Gajapati: 7

12. Sundargarh: 2

13. Kalahandi: 1

14. Bargarh: 1

15. Bolangir: 1

16. Fire personnel returned from Amphan duty in West Bengal : 16

Here is the details of COVID cases in State so far:

New recoveries: 146

Cumulative tested: 205501

Positive: 4163

Recovered: 2854

Active cases: 1295

