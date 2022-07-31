Odisha Reports 1,029 Covid Positives, Active Tally Rises To 6,608

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 1,029 Covid positive cases on Sunday including 175 between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 602 are quarantine cases while the rest 427 are local contacts. Currently, there are 6,608 active cases in the State.

Khurda recorded 173 positive cases and Sundargarh recorded 222 positives, the highest in Odisha.

Details of local contacts will be shared by the concerned District:

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 11

3. Bargarh: 65

4. Bhadrak: 10

5. Balangir: 27

6. Boudh: 15

7. Cuttack: 68

8. Deogarh: 5

9. Dhenkanal: 2

10. Gajapati: 7

11. Jagatsinghpur: 6

12. Jajpur: 15

13. Jharsuguda: 12

14. Kalahandi: 38

15. Kandhamal: 22

16. Keonjhar: 11

17. Khurda: 173

18. Koraput: 13

19. Mayurbhanj: 70

20. Nawarangpur: 28

21. Nayagarh: 17

22. Nuapada: 13

23. Puri: 8

24. Rayagada: 14

25. Sambalpur: 93

26. Sonepur: 24

27. Sundargarh: 222

28. State Pool: 39