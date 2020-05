Bhubaneswar: Odisha sees a major rise in the number of COVID19 cases in one day. The highest increase till date. The tally of the COVID19 cases reaches 538 in the State.

The District-wise COVID19 cases detected in last 24 hours is as follows:

Ganjam—– 52

Balasore—- 33

Jajpur——– 7

Sundergarh–7

Keonjhar—- 2