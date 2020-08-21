coronavirus bazil update

Odisha Reports 10 More COVID Deaths, Toll Mounts To 390

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as ten more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

Four deaths reported from Ganjam District, Two from Bhubaneswar and One each from Angul, Koraput, Nayagarh, and  Sonepur district.

The death details in the last 24 hours are as follows:

1. A 55-year old male of Angul district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

2. A 70-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.

3. A 58-year old female of Bhubaneswar.

4. A 42-year old male of Ganjam district.

5. A 50-year old female of Ganjam district.

6. A 70-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from uncontrolled Diabetes.

7. A 59-year old female of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

8. A 35-year old female of Koraput district.

9. A 61-year old male of Nayagarh district.

10. A 76-year old male of Sonepur district.

The death toll has risen to 390 in Odisha.

 

