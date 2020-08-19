Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as ten more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rises to 372.

4 deaths reported from Ganjam district and 2 each from Khordha and Sundargarh district and 1 each from Bhadrak and Bargarh.

The death details are as follows:

1. A 46-year old male of Bargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.

2. A 30-year old female of Bhadrak district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

3. A 32-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.

4. An 80-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

5. A 73-year old female of Ganjam district .

6. A 58-year old male of Ganjam district.

7. A 50-year old male of Ganjam district.

8. A 42-year old male of Ganjam district.

9. A 55-year old male of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Coronary Artery Disease.

10. A 55-year old female of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.