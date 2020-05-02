Odisha reports 1 new COVID positive case from Jajpur of Odisha: Tally 157

Jajpur: One new COVID positive case was found in one of Odisha’s red zone districts Jajpur. With this, the total number of COVID positive cases in Odisha reached 157.

The patient who tested COVID positive is a 62 year old male from Bari block of Jajpur district. And this is an asymptomatic case.

Contact tracing and follow-up action for this case is being done.

After this case, Jajpur district has the maximum number of COVID positive cases in Odisha.