Odisha repeals Covid-19 regulations 2020

Bhubaneswar: In view of the substantial decline of COVID-19 cases in the State, the Naveen Patnaik-led government repealed the Odisha Covid-19 Regulations, 2020 on Saturday.

“In view of the substantial decline of COVID-19 cases in the State over the past several months, Government after careful consideration has been pleased to repeal the Odisha COVID-19 Regulations, 2O2O as amended from time to time; with immediate effect,” reads a notification issued by the Odisha government’s Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) Department.

“Covid appropriate behaviour is advised to be practised voluntarily by citizens as and when found necessary,” it added.

It is to be noted here that the State government had introduced the Odisha Covid-19 Regulations, 2020 with an aim to check the spread of the coronavirus cases in the State. The Odisha Covid-19 Regulations had imposed restrictions and penalties on gatherings, wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, spitting, etc.