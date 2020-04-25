Bhubaneswar: Odisha government heaved a sigh of relief on Saturday with an announcement to relax the COVID 19 lockdown restrictions for certain shops in the State.

According to an order issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department of the State government, all shops in the residential and market complexes in rural areas, except shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls, will reopen.

The shopkeepers, however, will have to follow certain lockdown norms, said the order adding that the owners will have to reopen their shops with not more than 50% of workers’ strength. Besides, they have to wear face-masks and maintain social distancing.

The department has directed the Commissioners and district Collectors to notify detailed orders specifying the shops/types of shops to reopen within the limits of Municipal Corporation, Urban Local Bodies and the districts. The Commissioners and Collectors will decide timings of the shops which are to reopen.

Sources said that as of now the relaxation is not for Bhadrak, Balasore and Jajpur districts where a 60-hour complete shutdown has been imposed. However, the relaxation will be applicable in these districts after withdrawal of the complete shutdown order.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has clarified that liquor shops, parlours, salons and restaurants will continue to remain during the lockdown period.