Odisha Clamps Old Covid Restrictions, Check Details

Bhubaneswar: Taking a serious note of the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in several states, Odisha government on Friday reinforced its earlier Covid restriction which it had issued on June 8, 2020.

The General Administration & Public Grievance Department of the State Government has asked all the Departments, Revenue Divisional Commissioners and Collectors for a strict implementation of the guidelines for containment of further COVID-l9 infections in the State.

Here is the detailed guideline which the State government had issued on June 8, 2020, with an aim to check the spread of coronavirus.