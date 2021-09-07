Odisha registers 7 Covid-19 deaths

Bhubaneswar: As many as 7 COVID patients died in the last 24 hours, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department on Tuesday.

With the death of the 7 COVID patients, the death toll due to the virus in the state rose to 8,062.

Details of the cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19 after due completion of the death audit process are as under.

1. A 75 years old female of Angul District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

2. A 60 years old male of Angul District.

3. A 64 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Carcinoma in Buccal mucosa & Hypertension.

4. A 85 years old female of Cuttack District.

5. A 47 years old female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

6. A 67 years old male of Khordha District.

7. A 47 years old male of Puri District who was also suffering from Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.