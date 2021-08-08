Odisha registers 69 more Covid-19 deaths

Bhubaneswar: A total of 69 COVID patients, who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals, died due to the deadly coronavirus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Sunday.

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 69 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 6,435.

Khordha reports the highest Covid deaths at 21, followed by Cuttack (13), Sambalpur(8), Balasore and Sundergarh (6 each), Bargarh. Keonjhar (5 each), Jharsuguda (4), Deogarh (1).

 

