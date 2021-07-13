Odisha registers 68 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded a total of 68 COVID patients who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals died due to the deadly virus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Tuesday.

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 68 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 4,730.

Here is the list of Deaths

1. A 54 years old Male of Angul District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, HYPERTENSION, Hypothyroidsim.

2. A 45 years old Male of Angul District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

3. A 56 years old Male of Angul District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

4. A 64 years old Male of Balasore District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Post Kidney Transplant.

5. A 59 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

6. A 60 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

7. A 65 years old Female of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes Mellitus.

8. A 40 years old Female of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

9. A 45 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

10. A 80 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

11. A 54 years old Male of Bhubaneswar.

12. A 40 years old Male of Bhubaneswar.

13. A 65 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Post Coronary Artery Bypass Graft.

14. A 79 years old Male of Bhubaneswar.

15. A 69 years old Male of Bhubaneswar.

16. A 79 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

17. A 87 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

18. A 32 years old Male of Bhubaneswar.

19. A 76 years old Male of Bhubaneswar.

20. A 44 years old Male of Bhubaneswar.

21. A 63 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

22. A 24 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension, Hypothyroidsim.

23. A 65 years old Female of Bolangir District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

24. A 45 years old Female of Bolangir District.

25. A 76 years old Male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Dilated Cardiomyopathy.

26. A 62 years old Male of Cuttack District.

27. A 65 years old Male of Dhenkanal District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension.

28. A 69 years old Male of Dhenkanal District who was also suffering from Coronary Artery Disease.

29. A 50 years old Male of Ganjam District.

30. A 63 years old Male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

31. A 60 years old Female of Ganjam District.

32. A 59 years old Female of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Covid19, Hypertension.

33. A 38 years old Male of Ganjam District.

34. A 40 years old Female of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Ulcerative Colitis, Spondylosis on immune modulatory therapy.

35. A 62 years old Female of Ganjam District.

36. A 81 years old Male of Jajpur District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes Mellitus.

37. A 45 years old Male of Jajpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Thrombosed Piles.

38. A 68 years old Female of Jajpur District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Pleural Effusion, Tubercular.

39. A 56 years old Male of Jharsuguda District.

40. A 50 years old Male of Jharsuguda District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus.

41. A 52 years old Male of Kandhamal District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

42. A 40 years old Female of Kendrapara District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Hypothyroidsim.

43. A 47 years old Male of Kendrapara District.

44. A 45 years old Female of Keonjhar District.

45. A 36 years old Male of Keonjhar District.

46. A 52 years old Male of Khordha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

47. A 80 years old Male of Khordha District.

48. A 44 years old Female of Khordha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

49. A 33 years old Male of Khordha District.

50. A 59 years old Female of Khordha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension.

51. A 35 years old Male of Mayurbhanj District who was also suffering from Congestive Heart Failure.

52. A 65 years old Male of Mayurbhanj District.

53. A 37 years old Male of Mayurbhanj District.

54. A 33 years old Male of Mayurbhanj District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

55. A 58 years old Male of Mayurbhanj District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

56. A 45 years old Female of Mayurbhanj District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

57. A 35 years old Male of Nayagarh District.

58. A 38 years old Male of Nayagarh District.

59. A 40 years old Male of Nuapada District.

60. A 70 years old Male of Puri District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

61. A 68 years old Female of Puri District.

62. A 44 years old Male of Puri District.

63. A 57 years old Male of Puri District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease.

64. A 52 years old Female of Sundargarh District.

65. A 35 years old Male of Sundargarh District.

66. A 48 years old Male of Sundargarh District.

67. A 53 years old Male of Sundargarh District.

68. A 64 years old Male of Sundargarh District.