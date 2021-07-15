Odisha registers 66 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, Khordha leads the chart

Bhubaneswar: Odisha registers 66 COVID patients who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals died due to the deadly virus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Thursday.

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 66 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 4,861.

Khordha reports the highest Covid deaths at 21, followed by Bargarh and Sundergarh districts reported 10 Covid deaths each, 8 deaths reported from Balasore, 7 deaths reported from Sambalpur, 2 each deaths from Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj districts and one each from Cuttack, Bolangir, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Kalahandi and Ganjam districts.