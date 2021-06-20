Odisha registers 3,577 new Covid-19 cases, Khordha at highest

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 3,577 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Sunday taking the total tally to 8,77,502

The total 3,577 new Covid positives include 2039 quarantine cases and 1,538 are local contacts.

Khurdha reports the highest at 571 followed by Cuttack ( 407), Jajpur (337), Puri (237), Balasore (205).

Here is the list of District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 127

2. Balasore: 205

3. Bargarh: 51

4. Bhadrak: 186

5. Balangir: 36

6. Boudh: 59

7. Cuttack: 407

8. Deogarh: 12

9. Dhenkanal: 96

10. Gajapati: 29

11. Ganjam: 27

12. Jagatsinghpur: 103

13. Jajpur: 337

14. Jharsuguda: 13

15. Kalahandi: 41

16. Kandhamal: 41

17. Kendrapada: 141

18. Keonjhar: 61

19. Khurda: 571

20. Koraput: 59

21. Malkangiri: 86

22. Mayurbhanj: 187

23. Nawarangpur: 57

24. Nayagarh: 114

25. Nuapada: 19

26. Puri: 237

27. Rayagada: 88

28. Sambalpur: 31

29. Sonepur: 29

30. Sundargarh: 43

Besides the state pool has 84 new positive cases.