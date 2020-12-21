Odisha Registers 309 More Covid Recoveries In Last 24 Hours

Bhubaneswar: As many as 309 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Thursday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

According to the data shared by the health department, the recovered persons include 44 from Anugul, 28 from Sundergarh, 27 from Khurda, and 26 from Balesore district.

26 from Mayurbhanj,

20 from Cuttack,

18 from Puri,

15 from Nuapada,

14 from Jharsuguda,

12 from Balangir,

10 from Sambalpur,

9 from Bargarh,

8 from Bhadrak,

7 from Jajapur,

7 from Keonjhar,

6 from Kendrapara,

6 from Nayagarh,

4 from Ganjam,

4 from Kalahandi,

3 from Gajapati,

2 from Nabarangpur,

2 from Rayagada,

1 from Dhenkanal,

1 from Koraput,

1 from Sonepur,

8 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 321956