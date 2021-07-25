Odisha registers 1833 new Covid-19 positive cases in 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Sunday reported 1,833 fresh Covid positive cases, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department. taking the total tally to 9,67,548.

A total of 1,833 new Covid positives include 1062 quarantine cases and 771 are local contacts.

Khurda reports the highest Covid positives at 490, followed by Cuttack at 243, Puri at 139, Balasore at 129 and Jajpur at 110.

Here is the list of the district wise cases:

1. Angul: 77
2. Balasore: 129
3. Bargarh: 10
4. Bhadrak: 89
5. Balangir: 2
6. Cuttack: 243
7. Deogarh: 6
8. Dhenkanal: 13
9. Gajapati: 16
10. Ganjam: 9
11. Jagatsinghpur: 61
12. Jajpur: 110
13. Jharsuguda: 8
14. Kalahandi: 6
15. Kandhamal: 8
16. Kendrapada: 87
17. Keonjhar: 24
18. Khurda: 490
19. Koraput: 9
20. Malkangiri: 19
21. Mayurbhanj: 59
22. Nawarangpur: 6
23. Nayagarh: 28
24. Puri: 139
25. Rayagada: 11
26. Sambalpur: 23
27. Sonepur: 10
28. Sundargarh: 47

Besides the state pool has 94 positive cases of Covid-19.

