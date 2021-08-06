Odisha registers 1,208 fresh cases of Covid-19, TRP stands at 1.74%

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Friday reported 1,208 fresh Covid positive cases informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, taking the total tally to 9,84,731.
A total of 1,208 new Covid positives include 702 quarantine cases and 506 are local contacts. The positivity rate today stands at 1.74%.
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 55
2. Balasore: 63
3. Bargarh: 5
4. Bhadrak: 22
5. Balangir: 5
6. Cuttack: 173
7. Deogarh: 5
8. Dhenkanal: 15
9. Gajapati: 1
10. Ganjam: 12
11. Jagatsinghpur: 60
12. Jajpur: 57
13. Jharsuguda: 3
14. Kalahandi: 2
15. Kandhamal: 16
16. Kendrapada: 32
17. Keonjhar: 16
18. Khurda: 399
19. Koraput: 2
20. Malkangiri: 4
21. Mayurbhanj: 33
22. Nawarangpur: 4
23. Nayagarh: 25
24. Nuapada: 2
25. Puri: 58
26. Rayagada: 8
27. Sambalpur: 24
28. Sonepur: 3
29. Sundargarh: 20
Besides, the state pool has 84 new cases of Covid-19. Whereas recovery cases stands at 9,65,370 with new 1,652 new recoveries.