Odisha registers 1,208 fresh cases of Covid-19, TRP stands at 1.74%

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Friday reported 1,208 fresh Covid positive cases informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, taking the total tally to 9,84,731.

A total of 1,208 new Covid positives include 702 quarantine cases and 506 are local contacts. The positivity rate today stands at 1.74%.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 55

2. Balasore: 63

3. Bargarh: 5

4. Bhadrak: 22

5. Balangir: 5

6. Cuttack: 173

7. Deogarh: 5

8. Dhenkanal: 15

9. Gajapati: 1

10. Ganjam: 12

11. Jagatsinghpur: 60

12. Jajpur: 57

13. Jharsuguda: 3

14. Kalahandi: 2

15. Kandhamal: 16

16. Kendrapada: 32

17. Keonjhar: 16

18. Khurda: 399

19. Koraput: 2

20. Malkangiri: 4

21. Mayurbhanj: 33

22. Nawarangpur: 4

23. Nayagarh: 25

24. Nuapada: 2

25. Puri: 58

26. Rayagada: 8

27. Sambalpur: 24

28. Sonepur: 3

29. Sundargarh: 20

Besides, the state pool has 84 new cases of Covid-19. Whereas recovery cases stands at 9,65,370 with new 1,652 new recoveries.