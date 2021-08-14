Odisha registers 1132 positive cases of Covid-19, Active cases stands at 10,632

(Photo: Wasim Sarvar/IANS)

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Saturday reported 1132 fresh Covid positive cases informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, taking the total tally to 9,93,507. The active cases tally stands at 10,632.

A total of 1132 new Covid positives include 657 quarantine cases and 475 are local contacts. The positivity rate stands at 1.64 %.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 25
2. Balasore: 70
3. Bargarh: 10
4. Bhadrak: 14
5. Balangir: 7
6. Boudh: 4
7. Cuttack: 197
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Dhenkanal: 11
10. Gajapati: 6
11. Ganjam: 2
12. Jagatsinghpur: 42
13. Jajpur: 29
14. Jharsuguda: 1
15. Kalahandi: 7
16. Kandhamal: 4
17. Kendrapada: 27
18. Keonjhar: 15
19. Khurda: 410
20. Koraput: 3
21. Malkangiri: 10
22. Mayurbhanj: 40
23. Nawarangpur: 1
24. Nayagarh: 31
25. Puri: 22
26. Rayagada: 7
27. Sambalpur: 15
28. Sonepur: 1
29. Sundargarh: 23

Besides, the state pool has 92 Covid positive cases. Whereas the new recovery cases stands at 9,75,999.

