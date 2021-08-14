Odisha registers 1132 positive cases of Covid-19, Active cases stands at 10,632

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Saturday reported 1132 fresh Covid positive cases informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, taking the total tally to 9,93,507. The active cases tally stands at 10,632.

A total of 1132 new Covid positives include 657 quarantine cases and 475 are local contacts. The positivity rate stands at 1.64 %.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 25

2. Balasore: 70

3. Bargarh: 10

4. Bhadrak: 14

5. Balangir: 7

6. Boudh: 4

7. Cuttack: 197

8. Deogarh: 4

9. Dhenkanal: 11

10. Gajapati: 6

11. Ganjam: 2

12. Jagatsinghpur: 42

13. Jajpur: 29

14. Jharsuguda: 1

15. Kalahandi: 7

16. Kandhamal: 4

17. Kendrapada: 27

18. Keonjhar: 15

19. Khurda: 410

20. Koraput: 3

21. Malkangiri: 10

22. Mayurbhanj: 40

23. Nawarangpur: 1

24. Nayagarh: 31

25. Puri: 22

26. Rayagada: 7

27. Sambalpur: 15

28. Sonepur: 1

29. Sundargarh: 23

Besides, the state pool has 92 Covid positive cases. Whereas the new recovery cases stands at 9,75,999.