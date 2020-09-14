Odisha Registers 11 More COVID-19 Deaths; Toll Rises To 637
Bhubaneswar: Another 11 more patients succumbed to COVID-19 in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 637 as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.
The Death detailed list is as follows:
- A 35 year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension & Old Cerebro Vascular accident.
- A 52 year old male of Bhubaneswar.
- A 70 year old female of Bolangir district who was also suffering from Diabetes.
- A 40 year old female of Bolangir district who was also suffering from Diabetes.
- A 75 year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes, hypertension, Cerebro Vascular Accident and Chronic Kidney Disease.
- A 56 year old male of Cuttack district.
- A 76 year old male of Cuttack district.
- A 68 year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.
- A 60 year old female of Kandhamal district.
- A 54 year old male of Nayagarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes.
- A 58 year old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.