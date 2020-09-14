Covid Deaths In Odisha

Odisha Registers 11 More COVID-19 Deaths; Toll Rises To 637

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another 11 more patients succumbed to COVID-19 in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 637 as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

Related News

Highest Ever Single Day Spike! 4198 Covid Positives In…

Odisha State BJP President Samir Mohanty Tests Covid…

Odisha Matric Supplementary Exam 2020 Begins

Talcher MLA Braja Kishore Pradhan tests COVID positive

The Death detailed list is as follows:  

  1. A 35 year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension & Old Cerebro Vascular accident.
  2. A 52 year old male of Bhubaneswar.
  3. A 70 year old female of Bolangir district who was also suffering from Diabetes.
  4. A 40 year old female of Bolangir district who was also suffering from Diabetes.
  5. A 75 year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes, hypertension, Cerebro Vascular Accident and Chronic Kidney Disease.
  6. A 56 year old male of Cuttack district.
  7. A 76 year old male of Cuttack district.
  8. A 68 year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.
  9. A 60 year old female of Kandhamal district.
  10. A 54 year old male of Nayagarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes.
  11. A 58 year old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

 

You might also like
State

Highest Ever Single Day Spike! 4198 Covid Positives In Odisha Today

State

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Election: BJD announces support for JD(U) Nominee…

State

Visual of Mao meli on Odisha-Chhattisgarh border surfaces

State

Odisha State BJP President Samir Mohanty Tests Covid Positive

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7