Odisha Registers 11 More COVID-19 Deaths; Toll Rises To 616

Bhubaneswar: Another 11 more patients succumbed to COVID-19 in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 616 as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The Death detailed list is as follows:

1. A 30-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.

2. An 82-year old male of Bhubaneswar.

3. A 70-year old male of Bolangir district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

4. A 66-year old female of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Hypertension, Hypothyroidism & Bronchial asthma.

5. An 88-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes & hypertension.

6. A 45-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

7. A 48-year old male of Jajpur district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

8. A 64-year old female of Kandhamal district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

9. A 75-year old male of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from Pancytopenia.

10.A 56-year old male of Nayagarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

11. A 63-year old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Diabetes.