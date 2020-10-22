Bhubaneswar: The State Transport Department (STA) on Thursday announced that the all regional transport offices (RTOs) will remain open for two days during the Dussehra holidays.

The registration section of all RTOs across Odisha will remain open on October 24 and 26 from 3 PM to 5 PM to facilitate registration of vehicles.

Large number of vehicles will be sold during the festive season, no dealer can deliver any vehicle without its registration and without affixing the High Security Registration Plate (HSRP).

There are four government holidays from October 23 till October 26 and it might be a difficult situation for the dealer to get their newly sold vehicle registered at the RTO office.

The the registration section of all RTOs shall remain open on two days on October 24 and 26 from 3 pm to 5 pm to receive the registration documents from the dealer and allotment of the registration number, the STA stated.

No dealer can deliver any motor vehicle without its registration and without affixing HSRP number plate as per rule 42 of CMV Rule 1969 and they have been instructed to check the dealer premises and ensure that no vehicle is delivered without registration and affixing HSRP.

In case the dealer delivers vehicles without registration and without affixing HSRP, steps shall be taken for cancellation or suspension of the trade license of the dealer, the State Transport Authority added.