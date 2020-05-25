Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Monday issued a yellow warning for heat wave in 11 districts in Odisha till tomorrow morning,

Heat wave condition is very likely to prevail over some parts of the districts of Sonepur, Boudh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Malkangiri, Kalahandi and Angul till 8.30 AM on Tuesday, the latest bulletin said.

The highest maximum temperature of 45.8 degree Celsius was recorded at western Odisha town Titlagarh today, the Met Dept said.

As many as 12 places in the state recorded temperature above 40 degree Celsius while the State capital city Bhubaneswar recorded maximum temperature of 34.5 degree Celsius.

The weathermen however predicted light to moderate rain at one or two places over the districts of Rayagada, Koraput, Gajapati and Malkangiri till 8.30 am tomorrow.