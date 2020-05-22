Bhubaneswar: Several places in Odisha reeled under intense heat wave as 11 places recorded maximum temperature above 40 degree Celcius on Friday.

According to the regional meteorological centre here, Western Odisha town Titlagarh recorded the highest temperature at 45.2 degree Celsius, while Bhawanipatna sizzled at 44. 5 degree Celsius and Balangir at 44 degree Celsius.

The maximum day temperature at Talcher touched at 43.1 degree Celsius, while Malkangiri boiled at 43 degree Celsius and Boudh at 42.7 degree Celsius. Jharsuguda and Sambalpur recorded maximum temperature 42.2 degree Celsius each.

Sonepur sweltered at a high of 41.8 degrees Celsius, while Phulbani and Paralakhemundi recorded 41 degree Celsius each.

The capital city Bhubaneswar recorded 35.4 degree Celsius while Cuttack recorded 35.5 degree Celsius.

The meteorological centre said, the maximum day temperature is likely to rise by 2 to 3 degree Celsius over the districts of during next two days and no large change thereafter while it will be 40 degree Celsius or more in some areas of Interior Odisha.