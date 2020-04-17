Odisha reels under heat wave; 7 places record temp above 40 degree Celsius

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: Several places in Odisha reeled under heat wave on Friday as the temperature soared above 40 degree Celsius in at least seven places in the State .

According to the Met Department, Sonepur in western Odisha was the hottest place in the state recording a maximum temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius.

Angul and Balangir followed closely behind with the highest temperature touching 41.5 degree Celsius each, while Talcher recorded 41.4 degree Celsius, Titlagarh 41.3 degree Celsius, Boudh 41.2 degree Celsius and Malkangiri 40 degree Celsius, it said.

The maximum temperature in Bhubaneswar stood at 37.4 degree Celsius, while it was 36.8 degree Celsius at Cuttack.

The Met Department also issued Yellow warning to several places in the state.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Puri, Khordha and Ganjam districts till 8.30 AM on Saturday, the latest bulletin said.

