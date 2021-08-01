Odisha recovery: Another 1773 Covid patients recovered

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Sunday informed that another 1773 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 958601 with the recovery of 1773 patients.

Here are the district-wise recovery cases:

  • 520 from Khurda
  • 208 from Cuttack
  • 98 from Anugul
  • 97 from Balasore
  • 86 from Jajpur
  • 83 from Kendrapara
  • 81 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 65 from Dhenkanal
  • 61 from Nayagarh
  • 55 from Mayurbhanj
  • 51 from Puri
  • 47 from Bhadrak
  • 47 from Sundergarh
  • 25 from Kandhamal
  • 23 from Sambalpur
  • 17 from Bargarh
  • 13 from Malkangiri
  • 12 from Ganjam
  • 11 from Koraput
  • 9 from Keonjhar
  • 8 from Gajapati
  • 8 from Rayagada
  • 7 from Boudh
  • 6 from Deogarh
  • 6 from Kalahandi
  • 6 from Sonepur
  • 5 from Balangir
  • 5 from Jharsuguda
  • 4 from Nabarangpur
  • 109 from State Pool
