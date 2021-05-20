Odisha Records Single-Day Highest Covid Deaths,Tally Breaches 2400 Mark

By WCE 1
covid death odisha
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Thursday reported highest covid deaths with 25 persons succumbing to this deadly virus in the last 24 hours, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

With these 25 Covid deaths, the number of mortalities in the state due to Covid-19 rose to 2,403.

Four deaths each reported from Kalahandi and Khurda districts, three reported from Angul district, two each reported from Ganjam, Rayagada and Sundergarh, one death each from Balasore, Bargarh, Bolangir, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Puri and Boudh districts respectively.

You might also like
State

Odisha Records Over 11k Covid Cases, Cuttack Highest At 1107

Business

Petrol And Diesel Price Remains Constant In Bhubaneswar On Thursday, Check Rates

State

Orissa High Court To Remain Closed For 8 Days From Today Amid Covid Surge

Business

Gold Price Remains Same In Bhubaneswar On Thursday, Check Rates Here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.