Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Thursday reported highest covid deaths with 25 persons succumbing to this deadly virus in the last 24 hours, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

With these 25 Covid deaths, the number of mortalities in the state due to Covid-19 rose to 2,403.

Four deaths each reported from Kalahandi and Khurda districts, three reported from Angul district, two each reported from Ganjam, Rayagada and Sundergarh, one death each from Balasore, Bargarh, Bolangir, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Puri and Boudh districts respectively.