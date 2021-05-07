Odisha Records Shocking High Of More Than 12k Positives Today!

Bhubaneswar: As many as 12,238 Covid positives have been detected in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Friday.

It is noteworthy that this is the highest spike of the year. Sundargarh has recorded shocking highest positives ever at 2073, followed by Khurda at 1828.

There are a total of 86,950 active cases in Odisha.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

DISTRICT-WISE LIST OF POSITIVE CASES:

1. Angul: 480

2. Balasore: 437

3. Bargarh: 475

4. Bhadrak: 381

5. Balangir: 260

6. Boudh: 128

7. Cuttack: 916

8. Deogarh: 60

9. Dhenkanal: 142

10. Gajapati: 91

11. Ganjam: 312

12. Jagatsinghpur: 168

13. Jajpur: 318

14. Jharsuguda: 306

15. Kalahandi: 580

16. Kandhamal: 69

17. Kendrapada: 192

18. Keonjhar: 179

19. Khurda: 1828

20. Koraput: 130

21. Malkangiri: 60

22. Mayurbhanj: 257

23. Nawarangpur: 282

24. Nayagarh: 194

25. Nuapada: 290

26. Puri: 369

27. Rayagada: 201

28. Sambalpur: 544

29. Sonepur: 159

30. Sundargarh: 2073

31. State Pool: 357

Total: 12238