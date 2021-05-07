Odisha Records Shocking High Of More Than 12k Positives Today!

By WCE 2
odisha covid
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: As many as 12,238 Covid positives have been detected in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Friday.

It is noteworthy that this is the highest spike of the year. Sundargarh has recorded shocking highest positives ever at 2073, followed by Khurda at 1828.

There are a total of 86,950 active cases in Odisha.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

DISTRICT-WISE LIST OF POSITIVE CASES: 

1. Angul: 480
2. Balasore: 437
3. Bargarh: 475
4. Bhadrak: 381
5. Balangir: 260
6. Boudh: 128
7. Cuttack: 916
8. Deogarh: 60
9. Dhenkanal: 142
10. Gajapati: 91
11. Ganjam: 312
12. Jagatsinghpur: 168
13. Jajpur: 318
14. Jharsuguda: 306
15. Kalahandi: 580
16. Kandhamal: 69
17. Kendrapada: 192
18. Keonjhar: 179
19. Khurda: 1828
20. Koraput: 130
21. Malkangiri: 60
22. Mayurbhanj: 257
23. Nawarangpur: 282
24. Nayagarh: 194
25. Nuapada: 290
26. Puri: 369
27. Rayagada: 201
28. Sambalpur: 544
29. Sonepur: 159
30. Sundargarh: 2073
31. State Pool: 357

Total: 12238

