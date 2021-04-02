Odisha Records Shocking High Of 461 Covid Cases In Last 24 Hrs, Nuapada Highest At 86

By WCE 2
Bhubaneswar: Almost 461 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Government on Friday. The tally rose to 3,41,772 cases.

The highest number of positives have been registered in Nuapada district at 86 followed by Khurda at 69.

The details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration.

New Positive Cases: 461, In quarantine: 272 and  Local contacts: 189

District Wise Cases: 

1. Angul: 27
2. Balasore: 16
3. Bargarh: 32
4. Bhadrak: 5
5. Balangir: 3
6. Cuttack: 22
7. Ganjam: 5
8. Jajpur: 8
9. Jharsuguda: 13
10. Kalahandi: 36
11. Kandhamal: 4
12. Kendrapada: 2
13. Keonjhar: 2
14. Khurda: 69
15. Koraput: 4
16. Mayurbhanj: 4
17. Nawarangpur: 9
18. Nayagarh: 1
19. Nuapada: 86
20. Puri: 9
21. Rayagada: 7
22. Sambalpur: 16
23. Sonepur: 4
24. Sundargarh: 62
25. State Pool: 15

Total: 461

