Odisha Records Over 11k Covid Cases, Cuttack Highest At 1107
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 11,498 Covid positives in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Thursday.
Khurda has recorded the maximum positives at 1497 followed by Cuttack at 1107.
New positives: 11,498 (In quarantine: 6439, Local contacts: 5059)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 867
2. Balasore: 524
3. Bargarh: 395
4. Bhadrak: 134
5. Balangir: 294
6. Boudh: 313
7. Cuttack: 1107
8. Deogarh: 114
9. Dhenkanal: 251
10. Gajapati: 86
11. Ganjam: 228
12. Jagatsinghpur: 325
13. Jajpur: 378
14. Jharsuguda: 247
15. Kalahandi: 205
16. Kandhamal: 101
17. Kendrapada: 204
18. Keonjhar: 193
19. Khurda: 1497
20. Koraput: 266
21. Malkangiri: 110
22. Mayurbhanj: 538
23. Nawarangpur: 346
24. Nayagarh: 382
25. Nuapada: 152
26. Puri: 424
27. Rayagada: 233
28. Sambalpur: 393
29. Sonepur: 227
30. Sundargarh: 703
Besides the State Pool has 261 positive cases.