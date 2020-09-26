Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Saturday recorded the highest single day recovery with the discharge of 4761 Covid-19 patients from different hospitals in the state, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

As many as 1173 Covid-19 patients from Khordha district have recovered today, registering the highest recoveries of the day from across the state.

Other recovery cases include 411 persons from Cuttack, 216 from Mayurbhanj, 167 from Sundargarh, 142 from Jajapur, 141 from Bargarh,137 from Baleswar , 114 from Nabarangpur, 109 from Puri, 103 from Jagatsinghpur, 103 from Sonepur, 102 from Koraput, 101 from Anugul, 98 from Dhenkanal, 97 from Kalahandi, 92 from Jharsuguda, 91 from Sambalpur, 90 from Keonjhar, 89 from Kandhamal, 89 from Kendrapara, 86 from Bhadrak, 66 from Malkangiri, 65 from Balangir, 61 from Boudh, 56 from Ganjam, 53 from Nuapada, 51 from Rayagada, 42 from Nayagarh, 16 from Deogarh, 13 from Gajapati and 587 from State Pool, according to the Health Dept.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 170193, tweeted the Health Dept.

