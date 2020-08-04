Bhubaneswar: As many as 1409 COVID-19 patients have been recovered in Odisha in the last 24-hours, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department on Tuesday. This was the highest number of recoveries recorded in a day in the state so far.

“Happy to share that Odisha achieves another record with the discharge of 1409 COVID-19 patients today! The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 24,482,” The Health Dept tweeted.

The fresh recoveries cases include 258 persons from Ganjam, 218 from Khurdha, 128 from Rayagada, 122 from Sundergarh, 121 from Puri, 120 from Gajapati, 84 from Koraput, 68 from Cuttack, 58 from Balasore, 34 from Nabarangpur, 30 from Kandhamal, 25 from Jajpur, 24 from Malkangiri, 19 from Keonjhar, 16 from Bolangir, 12 from Baragarh, 12 from Kendrapara, 11 from Jharsuguda, 10 from Nayagarh, 9 from Boudh, 8 from Nuapada, 7 from Mayurbhanj, 5 from Dhenkanal, 4 from Bhadrak, 2 each from Angul & Jagatsinghpur, 1 each from Deogarh & Kalahandi.

