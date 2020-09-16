Covid Cases In Odisha

Odisha records highest single-day COVID-19 recoveries at 4121, Total 129859 cured

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  Odisha has touched the highest single day recovery of COVID-19 patients with the discharge of 4121 patients on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

As many as 752 Covd-19 patients from Khordha districts have recovered today while 440 have been cured from Cuttack, according to the Health Dept.

The other recoveries of the day include 275 from Puri, 272 from Jajapur, 268 from Nuapada, 187 from Anugul, 181 from Bargarh, 150 from Dhenkanal, 126 from Mayurbhanj, 122 from Sonepur, 119 from Koraput, 108 from Balsore, 108 from Balangir, 103 from Ganjam, 97 from Jagatsinghpur, 83 from Keonjhar, 76 from Boudh, 75 from Kendrapara, 69 from Kandhamal, 66 from Jharsuguda, 64 from Sundargarh, 62 from Bhadrak, 61 from Rayagada, 60 from Sambalpur, 56 from Nayagarh, 51 from Kalahandi, 29 from Gajapati, 24 from Deogarh, 24 from Nabarangpur, and 13 from Malkangiri.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1,29, 859, the Health Dept tweeted.

