Covid recoveries
Odisha records highest single-day COVID-19 recoveries at 2129

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  Odisha on Sunday recorded the highest ever single-day recoveries of 2129 COVID-19 patients, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

The recovered persons include 276 from Khordha, 265 from Ganjam, 178 from Sundergarh, 172 from Cuttack, 153 from Koraput, 144 from Bhadrak, 130 from Nayagarh, 122 from Kandhamal, 90 from Balasore, 84 from Puri, 80 from Malkangiri, 68 from Sambalpur, 68 from Rayagada, 56 from Mayurbhanj, 50 from Gajapati, 27 from Jagatsinghpur, 24 from Jajpur, 23 each from Dhenkanal and Keonjhar, 19 from Kalahandi, 18 from Angul, 16 from Kendrapara, 14 from Balangir, 13 from Jharsuguda, 9 from Nabarangpur, 6 from Boudh and  1 from Sonepur, the Health Dept added.

With this, the total recovered cases of Odisha have reached to 54405.

 

