Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Sunday recorded the highest ever single-day recoveries of 2129 COVID-19 patients, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

The recovered persons include 276 from Khordha, 265 from Ganjam, 178 from Sundergarh, 172 from Cuttack, 153 from Koraput, 144 from Bhadrak, 130 from Nayagarh, 122 from Kandhamal, 90 from Balasore, 84 from Puri, 80 from Malkangiri, 68 from Sambalpur, 68 from Rayagada, 56 from Mayurbhanj, 50 from Gajapati, 27 from Jagatsinghpur, 24 from Jajpur, 23 each from Dhenkanal and Keonjhar, 19 from Kalahandi, 18 from Angul, 16 from Kendrapara, 14 from Balangir, 13 from Jharsuguda, 9 from Nabarangpur, 6 from Boudh and 1 from Sonepur, the Health Dept added.

With this, the total recovered cases of Odisha have reached to 54405.

Happy to share that we have achieved another high in the fight against #COVID19 with the discharge of a record 2129 Covid patients today. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 54405. 276 from Khurdha

265 from Ganjam

178 from Sundergarh

172 from Cuttack — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) August 23, 2020