Bhubaneswar: As many as 237 Covid-19 patients have been discharged after being cured from various hospitals across the state in last 24 hours, Odisha reported its highest single-day recovery of coronavirus patients on Sunday.

According to State Health and Family Welfare Department, the fresh recovered cases include 70 persons from Cuttack, 54 from Khordha, 20 from Jagatsinghpur, 19 from Kandhamal, 17 from Ganjam, nine each from Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj, eight from Keonjhar, seven each from Dhenkanal and Puri, four each from Kendrapara and Nayagarh, two each from Kalahandi, Malkangiri and Sambalpur, and one each from Boudh, Jharsuguda and Sundergarh.

With this, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 3534.

The untiring efforts of our Covid Warriors has led to an all time high recovery of 237 Covid patients in a day! We salute the dauntless spirit of our frontline workers 🙏 The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 3534. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) June 20, 2020