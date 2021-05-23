Odisha Records Highest Covid Deaths Ever At 28, Toll Climbs To 2484

Bhubaneswar: As many as 28 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

The death toll rose to 2,484.

The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.

The district-wise details are as follows: 

1.A 53 years old male of Angul district.

2.A 70 years old female of Angul district.

3.A 48 years old male of Angul district.

4.A 71 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

5.A 84 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypertension & Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

6.A 55 years old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Asthma.

7.A 45 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease & Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

8.A 61 years old female of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Coronary Artery Disease & Hypertension.

9.A 62 years old female of Gajapati district.

10.A 55 years old male of Kalahandi district.

11.A 63 years old female of Kalahandi district.

12.A 41 years old male of Kalahandi district.

13.A 67 years old female of Kalahandi district.

4.A 51 years old male of Kendrapara district.

15.A 42 years old male of Kendrapara district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

16.A 81 years old female of Kendrapara district.

17.A 39 years old male of Khurdha district.

18.A 40 years old male of Nabarangapur district.

19.A 41 years old female of Nabarangapur district.

20.A 52 years old male of Nuapada district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

21.A 65 years old female of Puri district who was also suffering from Hypertension, Hypothyroidism & Bronchial Asthma.

22.A 56 years old female of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

23.A 72 years old female of Rayagada district.

24.A 41 years old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Ischemic Heart Disease & Chronic Kidney Disease.

25.A 60 years old female of Sundargarh district.

26.A 42 years old female of Sundargarh district.

27.A 64 years old male of Sundargarh district.

28.A 47 years old female of Sundargarh district.

