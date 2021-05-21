Odisha Records Highest Covid Deaths Ever At 27, Toll Rises To 2430

Bhubaneswar: As many as 27 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.

The district-wise details are as follows:

1.A 70 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

2.A 32 years old male of Bhubaneswar.

3.A 17 years old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

4.A 31 years old male of Baragarh district.

5.A 45 years old male of Bolangir district.

6.A 33 years old male of Boudh district.

7.A 62 years old male of Gajapati district.

8.A 40 years old male of Jharsuguda district who expired due to Hypertension.

9.A 50 years old male of Kalahandi district.

10.A 58 years old female of Kalahandi district.

11.A 45 years old female of Khurdha district who was also suffering from Filariasis.

12.A 51 years old male of Koraput district.

13.A 60 years old male of Koraput district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

14.A 55 years old female of Koraput district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

15.A 41 years old male of Koraput district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

16.A 62 years old male of Nuapada district.

17.A 75 years old male of Nuapada district.

18.A 28 years old male of Nuapada district.

19.A 30 years old male of Nabarangapur district.

20.A 35 years old female of Puri district who was also suffering from Chronic Liver Disease.

21.A 53 years old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

22.A 39 years old male of Rayagada district.

23.A 61 years old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Chronic Kidney Disease.

24.A 62 years old male of Subarnapur district.

25.A 42 years old male of Sundargarh district.

26.A 53 years old male of Sundargarh district.

27.A 25 years old male of Sundargarh district.