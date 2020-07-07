Odisha records biggest single-day spike of COVID19 cases with 571 new cases

Odisha records biggest single-day spike of COVID19 cases with 571 new cases

Bhubaneswar: The Information and Public Relations Department of Odisha government today informed that the State recorded the biggest single-day spike of COVID19 cases with 571 new cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the I& PR, out of 571 new cases, 403 cases have been reported from different quarantine centres while the rest 168 cases are local contacts.

Ganjam reported the highest of 273 Coronavirus cases followed by Gajapati with 56 and Sundergarh 51 cases.

Dist Wise Cases

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 28

3. Bhadrak: 1

4. Bolangir: 5

5. Cuttack: 29

6. Dhenkanal: 1

7. Gajapati: 56

8. Ganjam: 273

9. Jagatsinghpur: 17

10. Jajpur: 16

11. Jharsuguda: 1

12. Kendrapara: 3

13. Keonjhar: 7

14. Khordha: 37

15. Mayurbhanj: 14

16.Nabarangpur: 7

17.Nayagarh: 1

18. Puri: 4

19. Rayagada: 10

20. Sambalpur: 6

21. Sundergarh: 51

Here is the details of COVID cases in the State till now:

New Recoveries: 262

Cumulative Tested: 302780

Positive: 10097

Recovered: 6486

Active Cases: 3557