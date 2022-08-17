Odisha Records Below 300 Covid Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 280 fresh covid-19 cases on Saturday including 40 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 165 are quarantine cases while the rest 115 are local contacts. Currently, there are 2981 active cases in the State.

Details of local contacts will be shared by the concerned District:

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 8

3. Bargarh: 9

4. Balangir: 9

5. Boudh: 4

6. Cuttack: 22

7. Deogarh: 5

8. Gajapati: 5

9. Ganjam: 6

10. Jagatsinghpur: 2

11. Jajpur: 7

12. Jharsuguda: 3

13. Kalahandi: 7

14. Kendrapada: 4

15. Keonjhar: 2

16. Khurda: 61

17. Koraput: 5

18. Mayurbhanj: 12

19. Nawarangpur: 5

20. Nayagarh: 12

21. Nuapada: 15

22. Puri: 4

23. Rayagada: 1

24. Sambalpur: 8

25. Sonepur: 3

26. Sundargarh: 45

27. State Pool: 14