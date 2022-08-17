covid cases odisha
File Photo

Odisha Records Below 300 Covid Cases

By WCE 2 60 0

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 280 fresh covid-19 cases on Saturday including 40 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 165 are quarantine cases while the rest 115 are local contacts. Currently, there are 2981 active cases in the State.

Details of local contacts will be shared by the concerned District:

1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 8
3. Bargarh: 9
4. Balangir: 9
5. Boudh: 4
6. Cuttack: 22

7. Deogarh: 5
8. Gajapati: 5
9. Ganjam: 6
10. Jagatsinghpur: 2
11. Jajpur: 7
12. Jharsuguda: 3
13. Kalahandi: 7
14. Kendrapada: 4
15. Keonjhar: 2
16. Khurda: 61
17. Koraput: 5
18. Mayurbhanj: 12
19. Nawarangpur: 5
20. Nayagarh: 12
21. Nuapada: 15
22. Puri: 4
23. Rayagada: 1

24. Sambalpur: 8
25. Sonepur: 3
26. Sundargarh: 45
27. State Pool: 14

You might also like
State

Man-Son Duo Stranded In Island In Odisha, Rescued Later

Nation

India’s daily Covid tally significantly dips, See details

State

Flood In Odisha: Water Inundates Khordha – Bolangir NH-57

State

Petrol And Diesel Prices Decrease In Bhubaneswar Today, Check Updated Rates

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.