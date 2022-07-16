Odisha records above 1K Covid cases for second consecutive day, Active tally crosses 5K mark

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Saturday continued to report a huge spike in Covid cases with more than 1000 positives for the second consecutive day, informed Information & Public Relations Department. The state has witnessed 1065 Covid cases including 122 children.

Out of the total cases, 624 are quarantine cases while the rest 441 are local contacts. Currently, there are 5376 active cases in the State.

Details of the number of Covid cases from 28 districts and the State Pool:

1. Balasore: 14

2. Bhadrak: 5

3. Balangir: 8

4. Boudh: 1

5. Cuttack: 135

6. Deogarh: 5

7. Dhenkanal: 2

8. Gajapati: 3

9. Ganjam: 6

10. Jagatsinghpur: 21

11. Jajpur: 21

12. Jharsuguda: 18

13. Kalahandi: 14

14. Kandhamal: 6

15. Kendrapada: 18

16. Keonjhar: 4

17. Khurda: 361

18. Koraput: 3

19. Malkangiri: 1

20. Mayurbhanj: 52

21. Nawarangpur: 5

22. Nayagarh: 18

23. Nuapada: 11

24. Puri: 44

25. Rayagada: 13

26. Sambalpur: 58

27. Sonepur: 31

28. Sundargarh: 111

29. State Pool: 76

It is to be noted that 1,09,199 precautionary doses have been given to adults in Odisha on the first day of 75-day special drive of free Covid booster. The free Covid booster shots is being given to people in the age group of 18-59 years at all government vaccination centres.