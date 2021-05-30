Odisha Records 9,541 Covid Positives, Khurda Highest At 1342

By WCE 2
odisha covid
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 9,541 Covid positives in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Sunday.

Khurda saw a remarkable rise in Covid positives at 1342.

New Positive Cases: 9541 (In quarantine: 5343 Local contacts: 4198)

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 562
2. Balasore: 302
3. Bargarh: 284
4. Bhadrak: 464
5. Balangir: 101
6. Boudh: 177
7. Cuttack: 716
8. Deogarh: 61
9. Dhenkanal: 117
10. Gajapati: 69
11. Ganjam: 150
12. Jagatsinghpur: 299
13. Jajpur: 489
14. Jharsuguda: 140
15. Kalahandi: 315
16. Kandhamal: 107
17. Kendrapada: 114
18. Keonjhar: 177
19. Khurda: 1342
20. Koraput: 215
21. Malkangiri: 123
22. Mayurbhanj: 695
23. Nawarangpur: 254
24. Nayagarh: 230
25. Nuapada: 50
26. Puri: 528
27. Rayagada: 164
28. Sambalpur: 229
29. Sonepur: 245
30. Sundargarh: 595
31. State Pool: 227

You might also like
Business

Fuel Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Sunday, Check Rates Here

Business

Gold Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On Sunday, Check Rates Here

State

Mobile Phones, SIM Cards, Ganja Seized From Jharpada Jail

State

Minor boy drowns in canal in Odisha’s Khordha district

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.