Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 9,541 Covid positives in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Sunday.

Khurda saw a remarkable rise in Covid positives at 1342.

New Positive Cases: 9541 (In quarantine: 5343 Local contacts: 4198)

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 562

2. Balasore: 302

3. Bargarh: 284

4. Bhadrak: 464

5. Balangir: 101

6. Boudh: 177

7. Cuttack: 716

8. Deogarh: 61

9. Dhenkanal: 117

10. Gajapati: 69

11. Ganjam: 150

12. Jagatsinghpur: 299

13. Jajpur: 489

14. Jharsuguda: 140

15. Kalahandi: 315

16. Kandhamal: 107

17. Kendrapada: 114

18. Keonjhar: 177

19. Khurda: 1342

20. Koraput: 215

21. Malkangiri: 123

22. Mayurbhanj: 695

23. Nawarangpur: 254

24. Nayagarh: 230

25. Nuapada: 50

26. Puri: 528

27. Rayagada: 164

28. Sambalpur: 229

29. Sonepur: 245

30. Sundargarh: 595

31. State Pool: 227