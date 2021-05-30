Odisha Records 9,541 Covid Positives, Khurda Highest At 1342
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 9,541 Covid positives in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Sunday.
Khurda saw a remarkable rise in Covid positives at 1342.
New Positive Cases: 9541 (In quarantine: 5343 Local contacts: 4198)
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 562
2. Balasore: 302
3. Bargarh: 284
4. Bhadrak: 464
5. Balangir: 101
6. Boudh: 177
7. Cuttack: 716
8. Deogarh: 61
9. Dhenkanal: 117
10. Gajapati: 69
11. Ganjam: 150
12. Jagatsinghpur: 299
13. Jajpur: 489
14. Jharsuguda: 140
15. Kalahandi: 315
16. Kandhamal: 107
17. Kendrapada: 114
18. Keonjhar: 177
19. Khurda: 1342
20. Koraput: 215
21. Malkangiri: 123
22. Mayurbhanj: 695
23. Nawarangpur: 254
24. Nayagarh: 230
25. Nuapada: 50
26. Puri: 528
27. Rayagada: 164
28. Sambalpur: 229
29. Sonepur: 245
30. Sundargarh: 595
31. State Pool: 227