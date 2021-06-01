Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 8,735 Covid positives in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Tuesday.

Khurda saw a remarkable rise in Covid positives at 1,222.

New Positive Cases: 8735 (In quarantine: 4892 Local contacts: 3843)

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 456

2. Balasore: 566

3. Bargarh: 193

4. Bhadrak: 147

5. Balangir: 49

6. Boudh: 137

7. Cuttack: 673

8. Deogarh: 63

9. Dhenkanal: 503

10. Gajapati: 80

11. Ganjam: 156

12. Jagatsinghpur: 382

13. Jajpur: 507

14. Jharsuguda: 157

15. Kalahandi: 177

16. Kandhamal: 65

17. Kendrapada: 387

18. Keonjhar: 179

19. Khurda: 1222

20. Koraput: 255

21. Malkangiri: 96

22. Mayurbhanj: 342

23. Nawarangpur: 264

24. Nayagarh: 285

25. Nuapada: 40

26. Puri: 467

27. Rayagada: 90

28. Sambalpur: 177

29. Sonepur: 156

30. Sundargarh: 244

31. State Pool: 220