Odisha Records 8,735 Covid Positives, Khurda Highest At 1,222

By WCE 2
odisha covid
Pic Courtesy: Live In Care

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 8,735 Covid positives in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Tuesday.

Khurda saw a remarkable rise in Covid positives at 1,222.

New Positive Cases: 8735 (In quarantine: 4892 Local contacts: 3843)

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases: 

1. Angul: 456
2. Balasore: 566
3. Bargarh: 193
4. Bhadrak: 147
5. Balangir: 49

6. Boudh: 137
7. Cuttack: 673
8. Deogarh: 63
9. Dhenkanal: 503
10. Gajapati: 80
11. Ganjam: 156
12. Jagatsinghpur: 382
13. Jajpur: 507
14. Jharsuguda: 157
15. Kalahandi: 177
16. Kandhamal: 65
17. Kendrapada: 387
18. Keonjhar: 179
19. Khurda: 1222
20. Koraput: 255

21. Malkangiri: 96
22. Mayurbhanj: 342
23. Nawarangpur: 264
24. Nayagarh: 285
25. Nuapada: 40
26. Puri: 467
27. Rayagada: 90
28. Sambalpur: 177
29. Sonepur: 156
30. Sundargarh: 244
31. State Pool: 220

