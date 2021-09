Bhubaneswar: A total number of 7 COVID patients, who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals, died due to the deadly coronavirus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Sunday.

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 7 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 8,047.

Two each deaths reported from Angul & Balasore and one each from Bhadrak, Cuttack & Khordha districts