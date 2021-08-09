Odisha records 66 more Covid-19 deaths

Bhubaneswar: A total of 66 COVID patients, who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals, died due to the deadly coronavirus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Monday.

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 66 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 6,501.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19, after due completion of death audit process:

1.A 57 years old male of Bolangir District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

2.A 65 years old male of Bolangir District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

3.A 72 years old male of Bolangir District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

4.A 51 years old male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

5.A 70 years old male of Baragarh District.

6.A 72 years old female of Baragarh District.

7.A 90 years old male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

8.A 43 years old female of Baragarh District.

9.A 65 years old female of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypertension, Severe Anemia & End-Stage Renal Disease.

10.A 50 years old male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

11.A 86 years old male of Bhubaneswar.

12.A 59 years old male of Bhubaneswar.

13.A 40 years old male of Bhubaneswar.

14.A 57 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

15.A 88 years old male of Bhubaneswar.

16.A 55 years old male of Bhubaneswar.

17.A 35 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

18.A 25 years old female of Bhubaneswar.

19.A 70 years old female of Bhubaneswar.

20.A 70 years old female of Bhubaneswar.

21.A 65 years old female of Bhubaneswar.

22.A 48 years old female of Bhubaneswar.

23.A 39 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

24.A 45 years old male of Bhubaneswar.

25.A 57 years old male of Bhubaneswar.

26.A 65 years old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

27.A 35 years old male of Bhubaneswar.

28.A 70 years old male of Bhubaneswar.

29.A 57 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Chronic Kidney Disease

30.A 57 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Acute Kidney Infection, Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

31.A 41 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Chronic Kidney Disease & Hypertension.

32.A 79 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Coronary Artery Disease & Obesity.

33.A 80 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Coronary Artery Disease & BHP.

34.A 46 years old male of Cuttack District.

35.A 55 years old male of Cuttack District.

36.A 55 years old female of Cuttack District.

37.A 48 years old male of Cuttack District.

38.A 80 years old female of Cuttack District.

39.A 35 years old female of Cuttack District.

40.A 72 years old female of Cuttack District.

41.A 44 years old male of Cuttack District.

42.A 47 years old male of Cuttack District.

43.A 60 years old female of Cuttack District.

44.A 62 years old male of Cuttack District.

45.A 85 years old male of Cuttack District.

46.A 41 years old male of Cuttack District.

47.A 45 years old male of Jharsuguda District.

48.A 37 years old male of Kalahandi District.

49.A 69 years old male of Khurdha District.

50.A 40 years old male of Khurdha District.

51.A 70 years old male of Khurdha District.

52.A 45 years old male of Khurdha District.

53.A 32 years old female of Khurdha District.

54.A 72 years old female of Khurdha District.

55.A 36 years old female of Nuapada District who was also suffering from Acute Kidney Infection & Jundice.

56.A 40 years old male of Nuapada District who was also suffering from Obesity.

57.A 45 years old male of Subarnapur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

58.A 82 years old male of Sambalpur District.

59.A 40 years old female of Sambalpur District who was also suffering from Cerebro Vascular Accident & Rheumatic heart disease.

60.A 75 years old male of Sambalpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

61.A 43 years old female of Sambalpur District who was also suffering from Hypertension & Asthma.

62.A 35 years old male of Sambalpur District.

63.A 41 years old male of Sambalpur District.

64.A 61 years old male of Sambalpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

65.A 42 years old female of ambalpur District.

66.A 32 years old male of Sundargarh District.