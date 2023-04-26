Odisha records 542 Covid cases and 1 death in 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: The active Covid cases in Odisha has seen a remarkable rise in the last 24 hours. It has crossed the 500 mark, informed the State health department.

As many as 542 fresh Covid infections have been reported from Odisha in the last 24 hours, said reliable Government reports. With the new cases of Covid infections, the active caseload in Odisha now stands at 3270.

The new cases were detected after testing a number of samples from different parts of the state in the past 24 hours. Yesterday, Odisha reported 393 Covid-19 cases yesterday, the state health department informed.

The active cases in Odisha have risen to 3270. As many as 276 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. It is worth mentioning that, one person has succumbed to Covid in Odisha in the past 24 hours, said the Health Department.

India on Wednesday also saw a massive rise in Covid cases, it logged 9,629 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health ministry data.

The death toll rose to 5,31,398 with 29 fatalities. The highest number of deaths, six were recorded in Delhi, three each in Maharashtra and Rajasthan, and two each in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The health ministry says the fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

The active case count, according to the ministry, is 61,013 with 11,967 people recovered from the virus.

The daily positivity rate, according to the ministry data, is 3.53 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 5.43 per cent with total number of those who recuperated from the disease reaching 4,4323,045.

According to the ministry’s data, 2,20,66,50,086 doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide inoculation drive, and 5,407 injections were administered in a single day.