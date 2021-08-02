Odisha records 54 per cent growth rate in GST Collection in July

Cuttack: Odisha recorded a Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection of Rs 3615Cr during July 2021 as against Rs 2348 Cr collected during July 2020 registering a growth of 54 per cent. This is the second-highest ever gross collection of GST by the state in any month after the collection of Rs 3849 Cr recorded during April 2021. This growth rate of GST in Odisha is the second highest amongst all major states in India after Maharashtra.

The progressive GST collection till July 2021 is Rs 13661 Cr against Rs 7540 Cr till July 2020 with growth of 81%. The corresponding collection till July 2019 was Rs 10513 Cr.

The collection of OGST during the month of July 2021 is Rs 1067 Cr against a collection of Rs 794 Cr during July 2020 recording a growth of 34%. The collection of Rs 1067 Cr is also the second-highest ever collection after the collection of Rs 1126 Cr recorded during April 2021.

The progressive collection of OGST upto July 2021 is Rs 3880 Cr against a collection of Rs 2354 Cr upto July 2020 recording a progressive growth of 65%. The corresponding figure till July 2019 was Rs 3023 Cr. There is a collection of Rs 927Cr in CGST, 1028 Cr in IGST & 592 Cr in Cess during July 2021.

The total e-waybill generated during July 2021 was 14.43 Lakh against 11.23 Lakh during July 2020 witnessing a growth of 28%.

This growth during July 2021 is a result of better compliance by dealers having turnover of more than Rs 5 Cr. during previous year as well as QRMP Dealers filing returns for the Quarter ending June 2021. Increase in collection is also due to rise in commodity prices in iron and steel as well as the mining sector and collection from matured GST demand made by tax officers after return scrutiny. This is also as a result of regular follow up by the tax officials as well as closer scrutiny of returns filed by the dealers and enforcement measures undertaken by the Commercial tax organization.

The total collection of VAT (Petrol and Liquor) is Rs 824.53 Cr during July 2021 as against Rs 611.36Cr during July 2020 with growth rate of 34.86%. Out of the above, collection from Petroleum Products is Rs 674.53 Cr during July 2021 as against Rs 501.36 Cr during July 2020 with growth rate of 34.54%. Similarly, the collection from liquor is Rs 150.01 Cr during July 2021 as against Rs 110.43Cr during July 2020 with growth rate of 36.36%.

CT & GST Organization has been focusing on increasing the tax-base of GST with regular survey and registration. A total of 9386 numbers of new registrants have been brought under the GST during the current FY.

During the recent review with Tax Officials of Central & State Government, Minister (Finance & Excise) Niranjan Pujari directed them to focus on improving the return filing status of dealers, plug leakages by detecting tax evasions and taking expeditious action against them, use technology to improve monitoring and bring the eligible dealers under the tax net by conducting surveys effectively.

Tax Officials have been further instructed to facilitate genuine taxpayers and ensure that they are not put to any unnecessary harassment.