Odisha Records 45 Covid-19 Deaths, Khordha tops the list

Bhubaneswar: A total of 45 COVID patients who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals died in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Saturday.

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 45 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 4,154.

Here is the list of deaths:

1. A 63 years old Female of Angul District.

2. A 50 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

3. A 75 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

4. A 47 years old Female of Baragarh District.

5. A 67 years old Female of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

6. A 62 years old Female of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

7. A 53 years old Female of Bhubaneswar.

8. A 76 years old Female of Bhubaneswar.

9. A 82 years old Male of Bhubaneswar.

10. A 49 years old Female of Bhubaneswar.

11. A 31 years old Female of Bhubaneswar.

12. A 36 years old Male of Cuttack District.

13. A 59 years old Male of Cuttack District.

14. A 45 years old Male of Cuttack District.

15. A 72 years old Male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension.

16. A 59 years old Male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension.

17. A 86 years old Male of Dhenkanal District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension.

18. A 30 years old Male of Dhenkanal District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

19. A 58 years old Female of Dhenkanal District.

20. A 45 years old Male of Dhenkanal District.

21. A 67 years old Male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

22. A 38 years old Female of Jharsuguda District.

23. A 36 years old Male of Kandhamal District.

24. A 45 years old Male of Kendrapara District.

25. A 40 years old Female of Khordha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

26. A 34 years old Female of Khordha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

27. A 71 years old Female of Khordha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

28. A 82 years old Female of Khordha District.

29. A 67 years old Male of Koraput District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

30. A 65 years old Male of Koraput District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

31. A 43 years old Female of Koraput District.

32. A 65 years old Male of Mayurbhanja District.

33. A 45 years old Male of Nayagarh District.

34. A 45 years old Male of Nayagarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

35. A 55 years old Male of Puri District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension and Chronic Kidney Disease.

36. A 55 years old Male of Puri District.

37. A 49 years old Female of Sambalpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

38. A 45 years old Male of Sambalpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

39. A 38 years old Female of Sambalpur District.

40. A 78 years old Male of Subarnapur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension.

41. A 55 years old Male of Subarnapur District.

42. A 35 years old Female of Subarnapur District.

43. A 58 years old Male of Sundargarh District.

44. A 39 years old Male of Sundargarh District.

45. A 54 years old Female of Sundargarh District.