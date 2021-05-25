Odisha Records 33 More Covid Deaths In Last 24 hours, Toll Rises To 2549

Bhubaneswar: As many as 33 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

The death toll rose to 2,549.

The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.

The district-wise details are as follows:

Regret to inform the demise of thirty two numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1. A 58 years old male of Angul district.

2. A 75 years old male of Angul district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Asthma.

3. A 32 years old male of Angul district.

4. A 46 years old male of Angul district who was also suffering from Psychiatric Disorder.

5. A 60 years old male of Bhubaneswar.

6. A 70 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Coronary Artery Disease.

7. A 60 years old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

8. A 65 years old male of Deogarh district.

9. A 42 years old male of Ganjam district.

10. A 59 years old female of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Hypothyroidism.

11. A 35 years old male of jajpur district.

12. A 33 years old male of Jharsuguda district.

13. A 33 years old male of Jharsuguda district.

14. A 37 years old female of Jharsuguda district.

15. A 45 years old female of Jharsuguda district.

16. A 34 years old male of Kalahandi district.

17. A 35 years old male of Kalahandi district.

18. A 76 years old male of Kalahandi district.

19. A 60 years old male of Kalahandi district.

20. A 70 years old female of Kandhamal district.

21. A 47 years old male of Keonjhar district.

22. A 34 years old female of Keonjhar district.

23. A 53 years old male of Khurdha district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

24. A 65 years old male of Khurdha district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Hypothyroidsim & Asthma.

25. A 41 years old male of Khurdha district.

26. A 74 years old male of Khurdha district.

27. A 44 years old male of Koraput district.

28. A 71 years old male of Sundargarh district.

29. A 72 years old male of Sundargarh district.

30. A 61 years old male of Sundargarh district.

31. A 62 years old male of Subarnapur district.

32. A 72 years old male of Subarnapur district.

33. A 55 years old male of Subarnapur district.