Odisha Records 2 Covid Deaths In Past 24 Hours, Toll Reaches 9,135

Bhubaneswar: As many as two Covid positive patients have succumbed in Odisha, informed the State Health and Welfare Department on Tuesday.

Reportedly, out of the two Covid deaths today, one has been reported from Angul and another has been reported from Balasore.

Details regarding death of Covid-19 positive case after due completion of death audit process:

A 32-year-old Male of Angul District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus and Alcoholic Liver Disease. A 63-year-old Male of Balasore District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus and Hypertension.

NOTE: This list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed.