Odisha Records 17 Covid Deaths, Toll Rises To 2197

Pic Courtesy: Indian Express (File Photo)

Bhubaneswar: As many as 17 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.

The district-wise details are as follows: 

1.A 41 years old male of Angul district.

2.A 60 years old male of Bolangir district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

3.A 80 years old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Chronic Liver Disease.

4.A 45 years old female of Bhubaneswar.

5.A 40 years old female of Dhenkanal district Sickle Cell Disease.

6.A 42 years old female of Khordha district.

7.A 42 years old female of Kalahandi district.

8.A 47 years old male of Kalahandi district.

9.A 35 years old male of Kalahandi district.

10.A 57 years old male of Puri district.

11.A 55 years old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

12.A 48 years old female of Rayagada district.

13.A 55 years old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

14.A 62 years old male of Rayagada district.

15.A 63 years old male of Sundargarh district.

16.A 56 years old female of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes Mellitus.

17.A 48 years old male of Sundargarh district.

 

