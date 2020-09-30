Odisha records 14 more Covid-19 deaths today; Toll rises to 842

Bhubaneswar: Odisha today reported 14 new Covid-19 deaths taking the total number of death due to the deadly virus in the state to 842.

The Health department identified the Deceased:

1.A 52-year old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

2.A 56-year old male of Bhadrak district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

3.A 60-year old male of Bhubaneswar.

4.A 56-year old female of Bhubaneswar.

5.A 79-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

6. A 72-year old male of Ganjam district.

7.A 70-year old male of Kalahandi district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

8.A 47-year old male of Kandhamal district.

9.A 45-year old male of Khordha district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

10. An 80-year old male of Nayagarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

11. A 45-year old male of Nayagarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

12. A 63-year old male of Nayagarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

13. A 52-year old female of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

14. A 68-year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.